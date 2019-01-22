Afe Babalola advocates unified exams for final year students

….Confers awards on ABUAD’s alumni

By Dayo Adesulu & Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—LEGAL icon, Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, yesterday, advised the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Ministry of Education to adopt unified examinations for final year students in every course in Nigerian universities.

Babalola said this is one of the potent weapons that can be deployed to engender quality education in the country and rout the culture of laziness in the system.

He said this during the 10th matriculation ceremony and award conferment on alumni of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, ABUAD, who had done the institution proud in their academic and career pursuits.

ABUAD to honour AfDB boss, Channels TV CEO

At the twin events, Miss Ekpo Naomi, received the star prize of N525,000 as the best graduating student ever produced by the university since inception in 2010, among other alumni that were honoured.

Babalola said: “I want to suggest to NUC and the Ministry of education that in order to maintain quality and high standard in Nigerian universities, the final year in all programmes across all our universities should take the same national final examinations.

“In this way, every university shall work hard to ensure that their students pass the national examination thereby ensuring high standard in teaching and learning.

“I am going to present a position paper to the Federal Government on this and those with influences should join in pushing it.

ASUU Strike: Resolve all issues today, Buhari orders Ngige

“What we have done here in ABUAD is education revolution. We have built new generation of Nigerians, I mean a new Nigeria. We are building students who are honest.”