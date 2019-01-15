Advise your subjects against being used to disrupt polls, INEC tells monarchs

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—With some weeks to the general election, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, told traditional rulers to advise their subjects against being used by politicians to disrupt elections, saying the era of ballot box snatching was over.

Speaking during an interactive section with traditional rulers in Asaba, Delta State, Administrative Secretary of the commission, Mr Felix Enabor, urged the traditional rulers to educate their subjects on the need to collect their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs.

Disclosing that the PVCs would be moved to the ward level on January 16 to 21, he added that over 450,498 PVCs were still uncollected in Delta State.

He said INEC was ready for credible, free and fair elections.

National Commissioner of INEC, Mr Mustapha Lecky, said the commission was aware of the new tricks, noting: “It is a futile effort. We will work with the security agencies to deal with the violators of our electoral laws, including those who may be trying to compromise our staff responsible for making the PVCs available for collection by legitimate voters.”