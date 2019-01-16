Adetiba to change `King Women’ series’ to `OgbongAnwan’

Producer and music video director, Kemi Adetiba, has disclosed her intention to change `King Woman’ series to ‘ObongAnwan’.

Adetiba, a filmmaker and music video director made this known in her in instagram handle @kemiadetibac on Tuesday.

The ‘King Woman’ is an interview based series by Adetiba that showcases powerful Nigerian woman as they tell their stories.

“Very excited (yet extremely nervous) to announce that we start shooting the second season of “KING’’ this week.

“So YES… For all those that have been invading my DMs and accosting me both in private and in public, you WILL have a new season THIS year.

“We’re also playing with the idea of a rebrand. Changing the title “King Woman’’ back to its original native name `ObongAnwan’.

“For those that don’t know the story, “ObongAnwan’’ is a chieftaincy title bestowed on worthy women in my mom’s state of Akwa-Ibom (where she is from) and this native name directly translates to King Woman,’’ Adetiba wrote.

However, she said that when naming the series, she was worried people wouldn’t embrace a native name.

She stressed that she was no longer worried adding that she loves its deep, cultural essence and significance brought back.

Meanwhile, Adetiba is working on ‘brotherhood,’ a follow up project to her web series, ‘King Women.’

This move is coming following the success of her feature film as a producer and director, ‘King Of Boys’.

Adetiba, a New York Film Academy alumna also known as `Bruce Lee of Visuals,’ after years of directing great music videos, has positioned herself as a filmmaker to watch out for in Nollywood. (NAN)