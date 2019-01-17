Breaking News
Adesua Etomi, Toke Makinwa , other celebrities congratulate Adekunle Gold, Simi on new song

Nigerian celebrities: Adesuwa Etomi, Toke Makinwa, Banky W and  others have continued to congratulate newly wedded Simi and Adekunle Gold on their marriage and the release of a new song.

After a few days of being silent about their union, they broke the internet on Thursday with a visual of their first song as a married couple.

Celebrities and other fans have since been gushing  over the one minute snippet they individually posted on their social media platforms.

@haleemah wrote, “woke up to this beautiful video, may God continue to bless your home.”

@oluwaseun wrote, “your relationship is absolutely perfect, I love it. May God bless your home with good fruits.”

@ajinoyeadekola wrote,“when something is genuine, it is highly appreciated. Congratulations guys.”

@amourab wrote, “ this is a very sweet music. Simple, meaningful, enjoyable and relatable. I love this blend of Simi and Adekunle Gold. Very nice production, respect.”

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the duo had a quiet white wedding somewhere within the country which was attended by   friends and family members.(NAN)


