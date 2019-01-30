Adeola assures Badagry residents on Lagos-Badagry Expressway project

Badagry (Lagos State) – Sen. Olamilekan Adeola, the senator representing Lagos West District, on Wednesday assured residents of Badagry that he would ensure adequate funds are appropriated for completion of the ongoing work on Lagos-Badagry expressway if reelected.



Adeola, also known as Yayi by his members, gave the assurance during his campaign for reelection in Badagry, Lagos State.

“I understand that the road is a source of worry to all and sundry in Badagry.

“Now that work has started on the road, I will ensure that certain amount of money is allocated in the budget for the project on yearly basis.

” I will also use my office to ensure that the allocation to the project is increased so that the project will be completed at the appropriate time,” he said.

Adeola said lack of fund had contributed to the delay in the road project.

“During Gov. Raji Fashola’s tenure, the contract was awarded to a Chinese construction company but due to lack of fund, the project could not start.

” But now that it has been awarded to another construction company, I will make sure the road project is completed at the appropriate time,” he said.

The senator thanked the people of Badagry for voting for him in 2015 and urged them to do so again in the coming election.

“Anybody that does not come to stand before you to campaign is not worthy of your vote.

” I traveled down from Abuja to Badagry to campaign because I don’t want to take my people for granted.

“Out of 10 Local Government areas in Lagos West Senatorial District that voted for me in 2015 election, I won in six LGs and Badagry is one of them.



” All Progressives Congress (APC) is still the best party in Nigeria.

“16 years of Peoples Democratic Party is a waste. The wastage of the last 16 years is what we are suffering now.

” But I can assure you that a vote for APC is a vote for next level; we have used these three years and six months to bridge the wastage created by PDP.

“Presently, PDP is broke and they are looking for ways to get to the treasury again. They want empty the treasury again.

” Please, don’t allow them; cast your vote for APC, cast your vote for all APC candidates in the states and federal level,” he said.

The supporters and residents of Badagry LGA and the two Local Development Council Areas attended the rally.

APC chieftains that attended the rally include Mr Sunny Ajoseh, the state Deputy Chairman, APC; Mr Segun Onilude, the Chairman, Badagry LGA; Mr Joseph Gbenu, the Chairman, Badagry West LCDA; and Mr Samson Olatunde of Olorunda LCDA. (NAN)