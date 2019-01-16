Adekunle Gold, Simi set to release joint album

Newly wedded couple and singers, Adekunle Gold, 30, and Simi, are reportedly set to release a new album this year.

Talent Manager, Bizzle Osikoya hinted this on his twitter page, where he shared an image that jointly credited both artists on a pre-order project not fully revealed with the caption “Joint album coming through there’’.

The newlywed, who recently got married at a private wedding ceremony and have worked together on a number of singles off their individual projects may be combining forces once again.

Simi’s “Simisola” released in 2017 had earned her both commercial and critical acclaim, and Adekunle Gold’s 2018 sophomore album, “About 30” also showcased his growth in the industry.

Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known by his stage name Adekunle Gold, is also a songwriter and graphic designer.

He has released several singles including “Sade”, “Orente”.

While, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, professionally known and referred to as Simi, 30 started her career as a gospel singer, releasing her debut studio album in 2008 titled “Ogaju’’. (NAN)