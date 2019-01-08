ADC alleges PVC buying in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE chairman of African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Enugu State, Mrs. Stella Chukwuma has alleged that politicians were buying up Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, in Enugu State.

She lamented that such practice creates voters’ apathy and could erode the essence of free and fair elections.

Chukwuma made this known at Nsude in a stakeholders and Leaders of Thought endorsement of the candidate of Africa Democratic Congress, ADC, for Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency, Mr. Emmanuel Chijioke Ozoeneh.

She stated that reliable reports made available to her office revealed that some politicians were busy paying N5,000 to some electorate in several parts the State in exchange for photocopies of their PVCs.

She therefore urged INEC and security agencies in the country to rise up to the occasion and arrest those perpetrating such undemocratic acts.

Mrs Chukwuma described the ADC candidate, Ozoeneh, as a grassroot person and a good material who is very passionate about the welfare of his people.

In his response,Ozoeneh appreciated his people for their support and goodwill and solidarity to his candidature; adding that he was humbled by such show of love and generosity.

He said that by his endorsement, he would not leave any stone unturned towards ensuring that he provided democracy dividends for his people.