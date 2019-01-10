Adamawa to benefit from 6.7m dollar World Bank grant

The Adamawa Government says it has qualified to benefit from a 6.7 million dollar grant from the World Bank for the Save One Million Lives programme.

Dr Fatima Abubakar, the state Commissioner for Health, disclosed this on Thursday in an interview in Yola.

Abubakar said that the qualification was based on the evaluation of the implementation reports.

She said that the World Bank in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health conducted a baseline survey.

She said that the result indicated an improvement in state performance indices for 2018.

The commissioner said that the result also showed that the state has implemented the programme efficiently.

She said that the 6.7 million dollar grant was part of the 500 million dollar grant earmarked for Nigeria by the bank.

Abubakar assured of judicious utilisation of the funds. (NAN)