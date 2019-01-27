Actress, Maryam Charles reacts to Onnoghen’s suspension

Popular Nollywood actress, Maryam Charles has shared her opinion about the recent suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari, over his alleged failure to declare his personal assets before taking office in 2017.

This was gathered in chat with Vanguard when asked about her reaction to the recent suspension of Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

According to her, the popular CJN should be treated with respect. She added that this is no way to treat a serving official, and asked that if a CJN can be treated in this manner, how will the average Nigerian be treated?

She angrily added that Nigerians are hypocrites stating that if we aren’t, we shouldn’t keep quiet when things are going wrong in the country.

Read details of her words below;

“Nigerians are hypocrites. No, it’s not a mistake. I said what I said. If we aren’t, why do we keep quiet when things are going so wrong?”

“We have become so used to our twisted system that it has become normal. If this isn’t the case, how can the Chief Justice of Nigeria be suspended and all the noise we are making is just on social media? What happened to leading protests? Where are the civil organizations? Everyone is content with commenting on social media and that is it”.

“Sigh! E go better. But Mr President, remember the country is for all of us. I won’t call you a tyrant like some people have been doing. Instead, I think you have forgotten what happens after you leave office.

One day, you too will step out from your siren lead convoy. Till then sha”, she concluded.