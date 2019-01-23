Accounting in Nigeria: A look at its education

There is one apex body for the accountants in Nigeria and that is Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

The country has several Universities offering accountancy courses; it also has a lot of private tuition houses preparing students to take professional examinations. It takes a lot of efforts to clear examinations pertaining to chartered accountancy, be it any part of the world.

Students from Nigeria learn accountancy there or shift to other countries for studying accountancy and finance.

The courses keep on getting bigger as time goes by. There is a level of training required too; and for most countries, it is five years of apprenticeship to be able to get a degree of Chartered Accountancy.

Many students fly out to different countries in hope to get a better standard of education as many universities back home are in dilapidated condition. There are more private institutions charging exorbitant fees and a lesser number of government institutions.

It was discovered in a survey that more than 30% of African students in USA were from Nigeria; the highest from anywhere.

The reason being that governments institutes are in a bad condition and only around 40% of university professors are PhD scholars; that is not good for a university who could impart quality education on its students.

Most private institutes are owned by church or businessmen; people look to send their children directly outside the country rather than paying the fees for private institutes.

Accounting is a major framework and a continuously developing one. As the country slumps out of recession, skilled accountants are required everywhere from the corporate to the government. There are a number of ways a student could start off learning accountancy when there are little chances of learning that we get. Here are a few of those:

Private Tuitions- A student who has no knowledge of accountancy and does not have the available resources to take admission in a university could take private tuitions to help with the concepts. A student must take tuitions if he/she is preparing for the accountancy exam as it will help them keep motivated and clarify any doubts that they might have. If they are not looking to appear for a paper, then they can ask experts online to give them one or two classes without any cost and then move to establish a fee. There are several websites like this such as ThanksforTheHelp and TopAssignmentExperts that would give you the accountancy classes you need.

Get the best help- This one is on you, to find the best guidance available for you out there. You can go talk to your friends, peers, seniors, professionals, or find a teacher that knows the level you want to reach at. You can go seek any kind of platform that will eventually help and improve your standards. If you are taking an accountancy paper, you will need all the motivation from your friends and family. Stories from peers and seniors will help calm your nerves; guidance from professionals will give you clarity on what needs to be done.

Read the books- Reading books on accountancy will clear away your initial doubts and will then make you understand how to proceed ahead. Reading a book is recommended in almost every subject there is. It contains the basic concepts and the basic how-to. That will be required eventually to do any accounting at all. If you do not have it, you can rent a variety of books online on websites like Project Gutenberg. Practice the basics- This is a difficult one; you will need more and more practice to iron out any problems in your understanding of accounting concepts. It is not easy at all and you will need to solve every type of question in the book to strengthen your accountancy skills. Only practice will make you realize the nature of concepts; you can even try judging balance sheets of different companies to see some real-life applications of accountancy concepts. If you get stuck anywhere, you can ask experts available online on websites like OnlineAssignmentWriting; they will teach you the way to do it. Do homework or assignments for other students- This one will definitely help you learn the skill and put them to use for some amount of money. You can always try doing homework for schools students or assignments for college students to get money for the skill. Accountancy isn't that easy, and many students seek for help online. You can try websites like EssayWriter4U and apply to do such questions for students out there.