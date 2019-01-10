Accord Party candidate wants full women representation in politics

Lagos – Mrs Sanuth Omotunde, who is seeking election into the Lagos State House of Assembly on the platform of Accord Party says actors on the political terrain should ensure full representation of women in politics.



Omotunde, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos, said that she wanted women who wished to engage in politics to fully and actively participate without being intimidated by the menfolk.

Omotunde, who is running for Alimosho Constituency 11, said that women from time were always under represented, adding that someone who did not know the feelings of a woman could not represent her well.

She said that it was time that women should be given full recognition in order for them to create their own real development.

Omotunde, who has broad experience in Human Resources Management, Advertising and Government Relations, said that women always played a major role in the process of any election and at the end of the day, they were not given their due recognition.

The candidate, who is on the management team of BBN360 Media Nigeria Ltd (Publishers of BlackBox Nigeria Online News), said that she was running in order to aid the rescue of women and to be the women’s voice.

She said that she had a lot to offer if elected and that one of her major priorities was to give attention to the health of women.

“What a 50-year-old man can do, a 50-year-old woman cannot do.

“A woman’s health matters most to her and their will be monthly check up for women free of charge.

“I also intend to ensure there will be a workable health system for women and their children,” she said.

Omotunde said that children’s education would also be looked into, adding that better ideas would be inculcated in making learning a pleasure.

She said that Lagos was a modern city that people call a mega city and wondered how a plank bridge can be sighted in a mega city.

The candidate said that it was an eyesore that a plank bridge was located in Alimosho Local Government Area (LGA) around Igando/Ayobo axis which would be corrected when she was elected.

She said that Alimosho LGA was highly populated and a good plan for the local government was a good plan for the future.

She added that the women of the LGA had jointly agreed that she was their choice and that they had expressed their belief in her representing them well.

Omotunde, 32, condemned vote buying which, she noted, was a new thing that would soon fade away as it would not withstand the test of time. (NAN)

AGE/PDE