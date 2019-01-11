Abubakar, SGF, Dangote, Otedola, others to grace NIMASA maritime awards

By Ebuka Oko

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd); Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Nike Akande; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and other top dignitaries are expected at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Maritime Awards scheduled for tomorrow at Eko Hotels, in Lagos.

The event, tagged “NIMASA Merit Awards and Corporate Dinner,” which will be hosted by Minister of Transportation and chaired by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, will also showcase an array of stakeholders in the Nigerian maritime industry, some of who will be recognised for their outstanding contributions to the realization of the agency’s mandate of driving the sector in 2018 .

Other dignitaries expected at the event are the Emir of Kano, Mallam Sanusi Lamido; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; top government officials, National Assembly members and members of the diplomatic corps.

Also, the governors of Lagos, Ogun, Enugu, Ondo, Kaduna, Kebbi and Borno states as well as ministers are also expected on the occasion.

NIMASA in a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, NIMASA, Isichei Osamgbi, noted that the event will be an avenue to honour employers who performed excellently in 2018.

“The award categories include Shipping Company of the Year 2018 (Dry Cargo), Shipping Company of the Year 2018 (Wet Cargo), Maritime Education and Training Institute of the Year 2018, Manning Agent of the Year 2018, and Seafarers’ Employer of the Year 2018,’’ the statement read.

He also explained the theme that made the award possible was the celebration of the core values of the maritime institution.

It read further: “Our Journey to Excellence, it will be an evening to celebrate our Core Values of Commitment, Accountability, Professionalism, Integrity, Teamwork, Excellence, Leadership, and Discipline in the Agency and industry as a whole.”

“Staff of the Agency will be honoured for outstanding performance and an Employee of the Year will be picked from the 11 winners of the Employee of the Month awards from January to November 2018.

“It would be recalled that at last year’s event, Maersk Nigeria Limited, Gulf Agency Company, GAC, Nigeria Ltd, Charkins Maritime, and Offshore Safety Centre, among others, were duly recognized with corporate and industry awards.”