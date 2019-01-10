Absenteeism: Ebonyi Deputy Governor orders forfeiture of office holders’ January salaries

The Ebonyi Deputy Governor, Dr Kelechi Igwe, has ordered that some political officers from Ikwo, his home Local Government Area (LGA) forfeit their January salaries over absenteeism.

The order given on Thursday, indicated that the affected officers were absent during a meeting to plan for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally in the area on Jan. 17.

The deputy governor said that the meeting was convened for stakeholders to evolve ways of ensuring a hitch-free rally of the party on the said date.

“Regrettably, some political office holders deliberately decided to be absent from the meeting in spite of the wide publicity of given the date, time and venue.

“Consequently, I direct the Principal Secretary (PS) to the governor, Chief Clement Nweke, to ensure that the affected officers forfeit their January salaries.

“This is to deter others as Ikwo people are determined to hold a successful rally for the PDP on that day,” the deputy governor said in a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Monday Uzor. (NAN)