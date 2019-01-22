A-Ibom guber poll, referendum on Emmanuel —Ekere

Akwa Ibom resources poorly managed —Obaseki

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel & Chioma Onuegbu

The All Progressives Congress,APC, governorship candidate for Akwa Ibom State, Obong Nsima Ekere, has said that the March 2 poll will be a referendum on the incumbent governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel as the people of the state “would vote him out due to his under-performance.”

Ekere who doubles as the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, made the boast, yesterday, at the party’s flag off of his governorship campaign at the Uyo Township Stadium.

He talked about his vision for collective prosperity by relating the economy through investments in public works, establishments of several funds to help entrepreneurs and introduction of sweeping reforms, so that government could run effectively and efficiently.

Ekere, however, cautioned religious leaders against meddlesomeness in the on-going campaigns.

He said: ‘’We have absolutely no business with poverty. So we will banish poverty from our state. We shall create jobs and make sure that those good old days are back again. We shall build on the legacies of our past leaders. And Akwa Ibom must be great again. Prosperity must come to this state.

‘’I have insisted that this 2019 is going to be a referendum of this current state government. This campaign is about Akwa Ibom. So lets us be very careful that we don’t allow politics to divide us. This election is not about religion as such they should not preach politics. They should preach salvation. Let them preach peace, unity and hardwork. They should stop lying and spreading lies all over the place.”

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, while campaigning for his party, expressed dismay that the state resources were poorly managed, as according to him, the resources accruing to the state “are not judiciously utilised for development, while there is nothing on ground to show for the huge allocations coming into the coffers of the state.”

He said: “I came here today to tell you two things. First Edo State is the gateway to the South South and Akwa Ibom is the heart of the South South. Akwa Ibom is a state that we used to up to and envy when you had a governor that we were proud of, a governor who made a difference. It is like Akwa Ibom did not exist before Godswill Akpabio. Edo State receives one fifth of what Akwa Ibom receives. We receive Paris Club refund and we don’t owe pensioners. You can do more in Akwa Ibom if you have the right person.”

Former Governor, Senator Godswil Akpabio reiterated that the party was poised to take state to the center, noting that although the state did not vote for the President in 2015, yet he was magnanimous in appointing the people of the state into his government, among infrastructural development of the state.

Akpabio also carpeted his successor over lackluster performance and assured Ekere that his time to govern the state has come, urging the electorate to protect their votes after voting.

Also speaking, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Senator Ita Enang challenged the governor to produce the fact behind the figure since he mounted the rein of governance.

“ We challenge the Governor Emmanuel that he should publish himself all the state has been receiving from the federal account, from the Ecological funds, from the Paris Club refunds, and Internally Generated Revenue and refunds from Federal Government on federal roads, he has refused to publish. Therefore it has become necessary for us to publish what is now called “Revelation.” This book is entitled… Udom2,”, he said

On his part, a Senator representing River East, Magnus Abe, extolled Ekere’s qualities as an astute Estate Surveyor and Valuer and the helmsman of NDDC, where he acquitted himself very well and urged the electorate to vote for APC at all levels.

Former Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Senator John Akpanudoedehe also assured that APC would win the state even as the President would floor his opponent, Atiku Abubakar.

Managing Director, Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone, Umanah Umanah in his remarks, insisted that APC must take over the rein of governance in the state, saying “The state must be put back on course. Since 2015, the state has been groping in the dark, no vision.”