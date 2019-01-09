9mobile tasks new CFO on strategic financial leadership

By Juliet Umeh

Smarting from the controversy over its deal with Teleology Holdings Inc, telecom company, 9mobile, has announced the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer, CFO, Mr Phillips Oki, challenging him to provide strategic financial leadership.

Oki, who has already resumed duties, was said to have emerged through a meticulous process that sought to identify the best for the towering requirements of the critical position, given the new phase of the business as it moves to explore new grounds of success.

The new CFO brings to 9mobile over two decades of cognate work experience in functional areas across financial accounting and management, audit, business and project management, financial reporting, and budgeting.

With robust experience cutting across private and public sectors, including the academia, Oki possesses a rare blend of invaluable insights and working knowledge in the vast field of finance. Prior to joining 9mobile, Oki’s career progressed steadily over time across organisations where he played strategic roles resolving challenges innovatively and creating commendable solutions.

From auditing at KPMG Nigeria and consulting experience with PriceWater house Coopers, PWC, he joined Royal Marchant Bank and moved on to other organisations including Pepsico International, TBIC Nigeria Ltd and Babcock University.

He was at Visafone Communication Ltd between 2007 and 2015 as Financial Controller where he gained extensive experience in Treasury, Commercial, Reporting and Planning operations.

Acting Managing Director of 9mobile, Stephane Beuvelet, said he and other members of the senior management team were excited to have Oki on board and are positive that his experience will count in no small way in providing strategic financial leadership for the organisation.