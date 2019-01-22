89 political parties endorse Wike

Satisfied by his performance in the course of his first term, 89 political parties registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, have endorsed Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike for a second term.

Chairmen of the 89 political parties under the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, announced the endorsement of Wike during a solidarity visit to the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Speaking during the visit, Chairman of Rivers State IPAC, Sir Precious Baridoo announced that IPAC had recognised Governor Wike as “the Face of Politics in Nigerian Democracy.”

“We have decided to adopt Governor Wike as our sole candidate for his outstanding projects delivery which has earned him several awards.

“Eighty percent of our active members of IPAC in the state are ready to work with you. You have done well. You are a leader in whom we are well pleased. Our involvement in the forthcoming gubernatorial election on March 2, 2019 will not only be total, but all inclusive to ensure your victory.”

Responding, Governor Wike thanked the parties for their endorsement.

He said: “I appreciate this resounding endorsement and solidarity.”

What is important is the interest of Rivers State. It is important that we have agreed to work together for the good of the state. It is not easy for this number to agree to endorse our good work.”