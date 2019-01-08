8 murder suspects to remain in prison till Jan 14

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—Eight accused persons standing trial before the Onitsha Chief Magistrate Court I, on a three-count charge of conspiracy, attempted murder and murder of one Akachukwu Ezebuilo along Zik’s Avenue, Fegge area of Onitsha.are to remain in Onitsha prison custody till Monday, January 14, this year for the report of compliance.

This followed the inability of the court to sit on Thursday, December 20 to decide if it has the jurisdiction or not to entertain the application for bail made by the defence counsel. The inability of the court to sit on that day was due to many pending cases for hearing that same day.

The presiding Chief Magistrate of Onitsha Magisterial District, O. N. Ikeh had after hearing the submissions of the counsel to the complainants, Victor C. Alo, Augustine Obo and the police Prosecutor on one side, K.K. Oguejiofor, Kenechukwu Kenster and others for defence, refused an oral application for bail made by the defence counsel.