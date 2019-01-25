72 students graduate with 1st class at FUT, Minna

Seventy two students of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, would graduate with first class degrees at the institution’s 28th convocation ceremony scheduled for Feb. 1.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Bala, made the disclosure at a news conference in Minna on Friday.

He said 941 of the graduands are in the second class upper category, 1,905 second class lower; 707 third class and 46 pass degrees.

Bala said that 3,671 students would receive first degrees, while 506 would be awarded master degrees.

According to him, 58 others will be given doctorate degrees while 208 will be awarded with post-graduate diplomas.

‘‘A closer look at the figures reveals that the total number of awardees for undergraduate degrees is up by about 20 per cent compared to last year.

‘‘In addition, the numbers of Ph.D and master degrees as well as post-graduate diplomas have all recorded significant increases above those of last year.

‘‘These trends are consistent with the upward trajectory being recorded by the university,’’ he added.

The vice-chancellor noted that a recent survey of employers of labour had shown FUT Minna graduates to be among the most preferred by employers of labour.

He said that the employability index of the university’s graduates stood at 60.61 per cent.

‘‘The university is doing very well in its core areas of teaching, research and community service.

‘‘It has continued to maintain a trajectory of progress and advancement and it is, therefore, not surprising that FUT Minna remains the best specialised university in Nigeria.

‘‘All of the successes being recorded by the university are the results of deliberate and conscientious efforts by staff and students of the university,’’ he said.

The vice chancellor re-affirmed the university’s resolve to maintain a competitive edge in research and development. (NAN)