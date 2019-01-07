7 lives, N93m property, lost to fire outbreaks in Jigawa in 2018- Official

Alhaji Ahmed Danyaro-Gumel, Director, Jigawa Fire Service, on Thursday said seven lives and property worth N93 million were lost to various fire outbreaks in the state from January to December, 2018.

Danyaro-Gumel also told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Hadejia that during the period under review, the service saved 30 lives and property worth N291 million.

The director said that 15 senior and 25 junior staff were promoted to their next ranks, while 30 casual staff were absorbed as permanent staff in the service.

Danyaro-Gumel said that the service trained 25 staffers, adding that another 25 workers would undergo training in 2019.

He said that the service purchased new tyres and spare parts for its operational vehicles during the period under review.

The director commended Gov. Muhammed Badaru for his support and cooperation to the service. (NAN).