64 sec. schools to participate in FCT Principals Cup- FA

Usman Ilerika, the Secretary of FCT Football Association (FA), on Wednesday in Abuja said 64 secondary schools in the territory would participate in the 2019 Principals Cup competition.

Ilerika disclosed that the annual football event would begin sometime towards the end of January.

He urged secondary schools in the FCT to begin preparations for the football competition which he said was vital to football development at the grass roots.

“We have succeeded in putting in place a consciousness for football among the youths through the Principals Cup competition.

“Now, we also have the Girls Secondary Schools competition, and it makes it more interesting and competitive,’’ Ilerika said.

The FCT FA official added that the combination of football and education could produce intelligent adults for the country.

He said the achievements of the FCT FA have made it to stand out as one of the best ever in football administration in the territory.

“Winning the gold medal in football at the 19th National Sports Festival (NSF) is one of those giant strides, and this can be linked to the avenue provided by the Principals Cup competition,’’ Ilerika said.

The Principals Cup competition is an annual event aimed at developing football at the grass roots.(NAN)