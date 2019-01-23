60% of Nigerian students’ projects plagiarised —Okebukola

By Gabriel Enogholease & Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY – FORMER Executive Secretary, Nigerian Universities Commission, NUC, Professor Peter Okebukola yesterday, said 60 per cent of school projects written by final year Nigeria students are plagiarised.

Delivering the 2nd Public Lecture of Edo University, Iyamho in Etsako West LGA of the state and the commissioning of Canvas Learning Management System LMS which is the first in West Africa, Okebukola said most of the projects are plagiarised in full and some partly.

Strike: Release N50bn to demonstrate your commitment, ASUU tells FG

“Not less than 60 per cent undergraduates projects in Nigerian universities are plagiarised. Some are completely copied, while others are copied in part without acknowledging the original writers,” he noted.