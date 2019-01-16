570,893 PVCs yet to be collected in Edo says INEC

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – EXACTLY 30 days to the general elections in Nigeria, 570,839 votes are yet to be collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVs) across the state.

The Administrative Secretary, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Dr Richard Ntui stated this at an interactive session in Benin City with traditional rulers from the senatorial districts of the state.

He said with the conclusion of the continuous voters register which ended in August 31st 2018, the total number of registered voters in the state is now 2,210,534.

He however said that “we are hopeful that more of this balance will be collected before the election as our staff in the local government areas, are in the Registration Areas and wards for the collection of PVC exercise.”

In her remarks, the National Commissioner of INEC, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu said the Commission was prepared for the election and also informed the monarchs efforts the Commission was putting in place to check the rising menace of vote-buying.

In his words; “The Commission has responded to the menace in three ways. Firstly, we altered the configuration of our polling Units by moving the ballot boxes closer to the voting cubicles in order to make it difficult for voters to expose their marked ballot papers. Secondly, we have introduced a partial ban on the use of mobile phones and other photographic devices by voters while in the voting cubicles. Thirdly, we are introducing the rolling and flattening of ballot papers by voters before putting them into the ballot boxes”

In their responses, some of the traditional rulers expressed fears that the number of political parties numbering 91 could create confusion for the electorates especially the illiterate ones on election and called on INEC for more voters education.

They also frowned the use of soldiers some who they said move in unmarked vehicles and without name tags.