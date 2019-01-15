50 ex-militant leaders task Boko Haram on peace

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—No fewer than 50 ex-militant ‘Generals’ in Niger Delta have called on the dreaded Islamic sect, Boko Haram, to stop killing Nigerian soldiers, urging them to embrace peace, the same way ex-militants did.

‘General’ Freedom Adowei, in a statement in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, said the ex-militant leaders met on the platform of Egbesu Generals, EG, in one of the states in the Niger Delta region, where they resolved to vote for the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

He said the 50 Egbesu Generals also known as Egbesu Disciples, do not belong to any political party, adding that the choice to vote for Atiku stemmed from their conviction that PDP would take the nation out of the woods.

Adowei said the meeting had in attendance ‘Generals’ Philop Agbaloki, representing Bayelsa; Agbalakoko Oweibote, Ondo; Goodguy Akeren, Rivers; Oputen Perejitei, Edo, and Ingologbene Efiong, Cross River.

He assured that they would embark on house-to-house campaign for the Atiku/Obi ticket, adding that Boko Haram should allow peace reign in the northern part of the country.