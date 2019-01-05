5 suspected cultists docked over alleged assault on security guard

Five men, suspected to be members of a secret cult, on Monday appeared before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly using cutlass to injure a security guard.

The accused, Ojo Funmilayo, 32; Samson Thomas, 22; Ahmed Suleiman, 21; Mathew James, 20; and Sunday Joseph, 19, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful society and assault.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Dec. 24, at 9.30 am at Olusosun Dump Site in Ojota area of Lagos.

Oriabure said the accused beat up and injured the security guard, Mr Abdullahi Ahmed, who told them to stop roaming the dump site.

“The accused used cutlasses to beat up the complainant and injured him on his left ear,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 42, 173 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 173 stipulates a three-year jail term for assault.

In her ruling, Magistrate Oluwatoyin Ojuromi, granted each of the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Ojuromi said that the sureties should be above 40 years old and should show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Feb. 26 for mention. (NAN)