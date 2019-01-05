5 kidnappers arrested in Katsina, 2 victims freed

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—No fewer than five notorious kidnappers have been reportedly arrested by the Katsina State Police Command, while two of their victims were rescued from their captivity.

The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State, CP Mohammed Wakili, confirmed this in a statement through the command’s spokesperson, Superintendent Gambo Isah.

Wakili said the notorious gang kidnapped one Umma Korau and a married woman (name undisclosed), who they also raped.

The Commissioner said: “The incident happened sometime in July 2018, when the suspects armed with dangerous weapons, attacked the house of one Yahaya Sani, aged 30, of Safana Local Government Area, Katsina State, raped and kidnapped his wife and thereafter rustled 25 cows and 40 sheep.

“Nemesis caught up with the gang when the victims identified one Sule Bello, 30, of Kanawa village, Kankara Local Government Area of the state to be among the attackers.

“In the course of investigation, other members of the syndicate, Iliya Bello and Murnai Bello, were also apprehended.”

The Commissioner of Police also disclosed that the Command succeeded in arresting the duo of Abdulmalik Yusuf, alias Danmaliki, and Tukur Abdullahi, who conspired with one Isah Mohammed (now at large) and kidnapped one Umma Korau, of Madacin Yan-Nono, Katsina.

Wakili vowed to rid the state of criminals and all forms of criminal activities.