Breaking News
Translate

45 SANS, 94 lawyers: Nigerians come hard on ACP Shogunle over tweet

On 12:38 pmIn Latest News, News, Top Stories by Victor OgunyinkaComments

Victor Ogunyinka

Following the massive representation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, by 45 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) and 94 other lawyers, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Shogunle, has expressed that “I wish Nigerian lawyers extend same zeal & pro bono to thousands of awaiting trial inmates”, but Nigerians on social media didn’t spare him, stating that the police would have done the same for the Inspector General of Police.
Shogunle
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Yomi Shogunle

ACP Shogunle, on his verified Twitter account, said: “NEWS: 45 SANs, 94 other lawyers at CCT to defend CJN over non-declaration of assets. I wish Nigerian lawyers extend same zeal & pro bono to thousands of awaiting trial inmates. Whereas Legal Aid is looking for lawyers that will defend poor accused that can’t afford high legal fee.”

But this seems not to augur well among Nigerians who criticised the tweet, expressing that the Nigerian Police is not any better.

ALSO READ: Police destroy drugs, banned substances worth N400m

 

 

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.