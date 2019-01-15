45 SANS, 94 lawyers: Nigerians come hard on ACP Shogunle over tweet

Victor Ogunyinka

Following the massive representation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, by 45 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) and 94 other lawyers, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Shogunle, has expressed that “I wish Nigerian lawyers extend same zeal & pro bono to thousands of awaiting trial inmates”, but Nigerians on social media didn’t spare him, stating that the police would have done the same for the Inspector General of Police.

ACP Shogunle, on his verified Twitter account, said: “NEWS: 45 SANs, 94 other lawyers at CCT to defend CJN over non-declaration of assets. I wish Nigerian lawyers extend same zeal & pro bono to thousands of awaiting trial inmates. Whereas Legal Aid is looking for lawyers that will defend poor accused that can’t afford high legal fee.”

But this seems not to augur well among Nigerians who criticised the tweet, expressing that the Nigerian Police is not any better.

May be we should start by stopping @PoliceNG from arresting innocent people on the street. How can they be arresting innocent citizens for not barbing😜😜😜 their hair. — #NoOne (@onukings) January 14, 2019

I wish Nigeria police will stop arresting innocent people on trumped up charges, actually investigate a crime before committing mass arrest; practice "bail is free"… there wouldn't be any need for pro bono lawyers. — Don N'Abasi (@dedonnse) January 14, 2019

Look, when @MBuhari was asked to produce his High School certificate, he chose the more difficult option of producing 11 SANs. We're still looking for the certificate. Those who saw nothing wrong with that shd not begrudge the CJN — Mide Ajibare (@oluomomint) January 14, 2019

I wish Nigeria Police will show some zeal and be pro-active in not illigally detaining the poor, so the work load of Legal aid and @legalaccessf will reduce. — i'am ABUTtU (@abutugcfr) January 14, 2019

What a shameful outing for them all. We need to change orientation about how we deal with issue in Nigeria. In a civilized setting, the CJ will resign voluntarily. — ELEGUNDE AYOBAMI (@emolomo179) January 14, 2019

@YomiShogunle Charity begins at home. Go and release those people that @PoliceNG illegally arrested and there will be no need for legal aid to look for lawyers to defend them. — Cry Your Cry (@MMU1314) January 14, 2019

Police should also try and step up there investigation process and stop detaining suspects for long. — comr OWOEYE 🇳🇬 (@olakunle_owoeye) January 14, 2019