4 dead, 8 injured in Bauchi auto crash

By Charles Agwam

Bauchi—Four people died in a motor accident, Saturday evening, along Bauchi-Tafawa Balewa Road, leaving eight others with varying degrees of injuries.

It was gathered that a Lexus car conveying six passengers from Bununu to Bauchi had a head-on collision with a Ford Sharon car heading to Dass Local Government Area.

An eyewitness disclosed that “four persons died in the Ford instantly, while six persons were badly injured in the Lexus car. Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, later conveyed those who were injured to hospital.”

Contacted, Public Enlightenment Officer of FRSC in Bauchi, Rilwanu Sulaiman, confirmed that three persons died at the scene of the accident, while the fourth person gave up the ghost on arriving the hospital.

According to him, “I can confirm that four persons lost their lives, while eight others were injured in an accident that involved two cars at Bayara.

“The death recorded involved three men and a woman; the men died on the spot, while the woman died in hospital. Our operatives were at the scene of the accident and victims were taken to the hospital.”

The driver of the Lexus car was identified as Kabir Abubakar, while the identity of the other driver and passengers were unknown at press time.