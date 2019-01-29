35 middle cadre Military personnel undergo training on entrepreneurship, mgt

By Evelyn Usman

For the first time in the history of the Nigerian Armed Forces, 35 middle- cadre officers drawn from the three services, began a training on entrepreneur and management, Tuesday, at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, NAFRC Oshodi, Lagos, with a view to enhancing better service delivery as well as preparing them ahead of retirement.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the maiden edition of the training , the Commandant, NAFRC, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Liman, explained that the training organized by the centre in conjunction with Empretech Nigeria Foundation, was designed to among other things, refocus the attention of middle cadre officers that a meaningful and productive life could still be pursued while in service and after retirement.

The training centre he said, was established in 1972 to train retiring men after the civil war , adding that authorities later discovered the need for an extension of such training to officers, whom he said usually fell prey to fraudsters, thereby losing their gratuity, owing to their inexperience in business.

But the mid-level officers whom he described as the engine room of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, had never benefited from the training until now.

He asserted that they (mid-level officers) deserved some forms of entrepreneurship and management training to impact vital skills that would enhance their job performance as well as enable them to profitably manage various welfare programmes of the AFN, for an enhanced service delivery and greater productivity.

The training workshop which would last four weeks, according to Air Vice Marshal Liman, was also expected to impact experience and skills that participants would apply in their civilian pursuit in order to be fulfilled after service.

Addressing the participants, he said , “ in the next four weeks, you will be taken through various modules in the entrepreneurship and management field. Some of these modules include entrepreneurship and Agriculture, Business plan and Model, Fundamentals of business Laws and Taxation as well as Human Resource Supply Chain Management and Marketing.

“It is geared towards making retirement more fruitful and stress-free for members of the Armed Forces. Furthermore, It is designed to be more practical and interactive while keeping the theoretical aspect to just what is essential to understanding the content of the modules. I have no doubt that you will apply yourselves diligently to the programme and thus derive the maximum benefits”, he said even as he expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Defence and the Defense Headquarters for organizing the training programme.

Giving the course preview of the training, the Country Director, Empretech Nigeria Foundation, Mrs Onwanari Duke, stated that one of the courses centered on behavioral training , pointing out that since entrepreneurship was all about life, there was need to train the officers on behaviour of running business. She was quick to add that the training on discipline which the personnel already had , was an added advantage to ensuring a formidable business.

She further explained that the training would also entail a tour to Songhai farm in Porto Novo, Benin Republic and France, in order to expose participants to opportunities in the agro allied sector.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Director of Training, Brig. General Dominic Onyemulu , explained that the training was designed for 35 participants. But only 16 of them; two from the Nigerian Army, six from the Nigerian Navy and eight from the Nigerian Air Force , were present.

He stated that the course was borne out of the transformation initiatives of the Commandant , AVM Limam, saying , “ upon assumption of office, he (Commandant) identified a gap in the NAFRC Training Curriculum. It was noticed that the transformation of NAFRC in terms of the ongoing change in mandate, name and curriculum of the centre as well as infrastructural development, made no provision for the training of middle level officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“ Senior officers of the ranks of Brig. General and Maj. General, have been benefiting from some forms of entrepreneurship and management training at the centre since 2011. Feedback indicates that the retired senior officers who benefited from these courses are performing excellently in their chosen businesses while those in service are performing their assigned tasks better”.