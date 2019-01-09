33-yr-old teacher allegedly defiles 2 girls aged 6, 7

Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 33-year-old teacher, Akinsoku Love, for allegedly defiling two underage girls in Ado-Odo Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was alleged to have had carnal knowledge of the girls whose ages are between six and seven years, inside a classroom.

He was said to have called the girls, who were playing on the school premises, into the classroom and sent one of them to buy biscuit. He reportedly defiled the six-year-old girl immediately the older one left.

On arrival, he sent the defiled six-years-old to get another biscuit and allegedly had carnal knowledge with the second child.

Victim’s mother’s story

However, on getting home, mother of one of the victims, Mrs Jenifer Mustapher, who noticed all was not well with her daughter, subjected her to questioning and in the process she opened up.

According to the woman, “she told me Uncle Love tampered with her private part. Love, lives in the same compound with us and he teaches at a private school close to the house”.

The Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Onipanu Division, SP Soganbiyi Johnson led some policemen to 10 Baba Esther Street in Iyesi-Ota area of the state, where the suspect was arrested.

The Ogun State Image maker, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi , who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect was discovered to have also defiled the second child, during preliminary investigation.

Oyeyemi said: “On interrogation, he admitted having carnal knowledge of one of the girls, but he claimed that he only fingered the second one.

“The two victims have been taken to the hospital for medical examination.

“Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police CP Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labor Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper Investigation and prosecution.”