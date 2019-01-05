309, 221 PVCs not yet collected in Plateau – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worry over the large number of uncollected Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) in Plateau state. Mallam Halilu Pai, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) at a meeting with representatives of political parties in Jos, the state capital, said “43 days to the commencement of the general election, we have 309, 221 PVCs that have not been collected in this state”. He therefore appealed to the political parties to educate their supporters on the need to collect them.

Nwankwo: Massive Confidence Votes by Delegates

“As political parties canvassing for votes, we want to appeal to you to educate your supporters to collect these cards because only those with their PVCs will vote on election days,” he said.

Pai also the commission will monitor campaign rallies and other activities of political parties in the state.

According to him, the need to track activities of political parties is to ensure sanity in the polity, as well as peaceful and violent-free elections in February and March.

“We are going to track all your campaign rallies and other activities. This is to enable us draw your attention when you are derailing from the electoral guidelines.

“Because we want a peaceful and successful election, we want to advise all political parties to hold their rallies in a peaceful manner, devoid of violence, hate speeches and other negatives,” he advised.

The REC urged party officials and candidates to sensitise their supporters to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, before, during and after the polls.

According to him, INEC will only deliver credible elections when the atmosphere is peaceful, hence rancour-free campaigns will go a long way in achieving that.

He also advised the youths to desist from thuggery, urging them not to allow politicians use them for such purposes during the forthcoming general elections.