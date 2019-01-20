30,000 Police officers to be recruited annually to address shortfall in personnel – PSC

The Police Service Commission, PSC, would annually recruit 30,000 personnel into the Nigerian Police Force to address the noticeable shortfall of needed personnel in the force.

The Commissioner Representing Human Rights, North Central, in the Commission, Mr. Rommy Mom who made this disclosure in Makurdi during an interactive session with Police personnel and officers in the North Central zone, stated that with less than 350,000 Police personnel Nigeria was grossly under policed.

He said “with this figure we have a ratio of 32 Police officers to almost 800 Nigerians which is grossly in adequate. That is far below the international standards which should be 132 to 100,000 persons. So we will annually recruit 30,000 personnel until we address the shortfall.”

“No doubt Our personnel are very small, they are also living in conditions that could be much better in terms of the challenges they face on their jobs.

Mom stated that since the police would play a critical role in ensuring the success of the coming general elections, the PSC had set mechanism in motion to monitor the conduct of the Police before, during and after the election.

Earlier, the Benue state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Omololu Bishi who said the Police had a duty to ensure that the coming general elections were free, fair and credible charged them to be professional in the discharge of that responsibilities.

“The success of that election is with us, if we are unbiased and ensure that we provide adequate security and level playing field for all, it woulda certainly be successful,” Bishi said.