3 arrested for impersonating INEC workers in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

Lagos—Three persons have been arrested in Lagos for impersonating INEC workers at Aluta Plaza, Federal College of Education, Akoka area of Lagos.

The suspects, Kaiyewu Folahan, Akintunde Ibukun and Azeez Kazeem, were arrested following a complaint from the Deputy Director of INEC, Shomolu LGA, Mrs Akinwunmi on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, that some persons at Shop 33, Aluta Plaza, Federal College of Education, Akoka, were impersonating INEC workers.

It was learned that the suspects, who claimed to be INEC officials, were recruiting ad-hoc staff and carrying out their nefarious operations in the office at Akoka.

Sequel to her complaints, the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi CP Edgal, directed the Divisional Police Officer, Pedro Police Station to infiltrate the camp of the culprits with his undercover operatives.

The operatives did as directed, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Some of the exhibits recovered from them included a laptop, 511 INEC Lagos Ad-hoc recruitment Forms, already filled with passport photographs attached.

Confirming their arrest, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State, CSP Chike Oti, said: “The three suspects were, today(yesterday), arraigned at Chief Magistrate’s Court 2, Yaba, for conspiracy, impersonation, forgery, fraudulent act and unlawful possession of INEC materials.

“They were remanded in prison pending when they would meet their bail condi-tions. The case was adjourned till April 16, for further hearing.”