26 ships arrive Lagos ports with petroleum products, general cargo

Twenty six ships carrying various products are at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday in Lagos.

It said two of the vessels contained petroleum products, while the remaining 24 ships would berth with bulk sugar, base oil, general cargo, container and buckwheat.

The NPA also stated that 32 ships carrying buckwheat, frozen fish, container, buckwheat, general cargo, bulk sugar, aviation fuel, diesel, steel products and petrol were expected at the ports between Jan. 11 and Jan. 29. (NAN)