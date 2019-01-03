2019: Yoruba’ll decide next president – Olusola Oke

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN – THE South West Director for Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation, Mr. Olusola Oke, Thursday, insisted that the Yoruba would decide the next president of Nigeria in the forthcoming general elections.



Oke, a former governorship aspirant in Ondo State, said this when he paid a visit to Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State.

Describing the South West as a critical point for the determination of next president, Oke said: “In this election, the Yoruba will decide who will be the President of this country and because we understand Nigeria and the dynamics more than any other region, it is clear that there are two options. One option is to go back to Egypt and other option is to go ahead to Canaan land.

“The South West is very critical and very strategic to APC and the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. It is critical because of its voting strength and its role in the emergence of this government. We have a pride of place and we want to build on that.

“What has been our problem all this while is lack of proper foundation for our country to be transformed. President Buhari has devoted the past three years to laying a very solid foundation. Why many Nigerians cannot see it is because what we are laying is foundation, it is like you want to build a house; people who are walking past may not see the foundation until you put a super structure there.

“It is now the time to put that structure and only those who are involved in the foundation will understand it. If you allow a new person, what that person will put on it will be different from the design.

“It means that for us to get to the next level, Buhari must remain the President of this country, that is why the role of Yorubas is very important.

“Let the PDP win and power will depart from the South West, let the APC mean and power will remain in the South West. Power defines many things, we know the many projects ongoing in the South West and we don’t want them to stop. Yoruba will go for Buhari.”