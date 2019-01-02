2019 : Voters will go for merit, not parties – Babachir

Mr David Babachir, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has said that voters would elect candidates on their personal merit in 2019, unlike in 2015 when they voted “one party all through”.

“In 2015, voters were asked to vote APC in all elections. That gave the party a massive momentum and all its candidates were returned elected.

“The situation will be different in 2019. Many governors and senators have not performed. They have not replicated President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance. Such people will be voted out,” he told newsmen on Wednesday in Yola.

He said that voters were now more critical and will only elect people with credible records.

He regretted that the “one way” voting by APC supporters threw up “many incredible candidates into offices”, saying that such bandwagon would not be available in 2019.

Babachir said that Nigeria could only move forward if credible people were elected as leaders, saying that no elected leader would be allowed to ride to power on Buhari’s credible outing.

The former SGF accused Adamawa governor Abubakar Bindow of non-performance, and advised APC members and supporters to “urgently do the right thing at the right time”.

“There are candidates that are far better than the current governor,” he declared. (NAN)