2019: Victory certain for Buhari, El-Rufa’i, says Kaduna Dep. Gov.

Kafanchan (Kaduna State) – Kaduna State Dep. Gov., Barnabas Bantex, has expressed optimism that President Mohammadu Buhari and Gov. Nasir El-rufa’i will emerge victorious in the 2019 Presidential and Governorship elections respectively.

Bantex, who spoke on Saturday during a campaign tour of Zonkwa, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state, said that the chances of APC winning the general election at the federal and state levels were high.



Bantex said that he was confident that Buhari’s and El-rufa’i’s track records would work for them at the polls.

He said that the APC was only waiting to celebrate the outcome.

He, however, enjoined the people of the area to come out en masse and throw their support behind Buhari, El-Rufa’i and all other APC candidates vying for legislative positions at the state and national levels.



Bantex is the Senatorial flag bearer of the APC for Kaduna South Senatoral District.(NAN