2019: UK group urges Deltans to shun sentiments, elect selfless governor

By Perez Brisibe

DELTANS have been urged to vote for a governorship candidate that is upright, true, selfless and principled, who will represent the interest of all Deltans upon his emergence as governor of the state in the forthcoming governorship election.

The advice was given by a group of Deltans in the United Kingdom under the aegis of Delta State Forum, UK, stating that getting the right leader to govern the state will not be achieved unless citizens are allowed unfettered choice in choosing their candidate, free of any misplaced loyalties of tribal or regional sentiments.

Chairman of the group, Joe Efemini, alongside the publicity secretary and legal adviser, Clement Onokhurefe and Sunny Idigbe in their respective remarks, said: “To see our state develop and attain its true potential, to see improved education, improved healthcare, infrastructural development, reduced unemployment, poverty alleviation, among others, we need to have a true leader at the helm of affairs in our dear state.

On the two main governorship candidates of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa of the PDP and Chief Great Ogboru of APC in the state, the group stated that a televised debate will be a unique opportunity for the candidates to articulate their mission statements and tell the electorate about their party manifestos.