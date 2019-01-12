2019: Uduaghan leads Delta APC campaign council

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday inaugurated its campaign council with Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan as chairman.

2019 elections: Nobody has mandate to speak for Ijaws – IWC President

Governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Chief Great Ogboru while inaugurating the council, said they have had their challenges as a party in the state, adding they have since taken steps to resolve their differences.

Saying they are now working in harmony in the interest of the the party, he said the State minister of Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachukwu is to head the presidential campaign in the state with himself as co coordinator and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as Co chairman of the campaign council. He named Mr George Timinimi as Director General of the APC campaign council in the state. Former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan in his brief remarks, said “Chief Great Ogboru was not Governor in 2015 because he doesn’t know road”.

Uduaghan told the people of the state to work hard to win all the elections in the state, enjoining the people to win their various units. The Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachukwu who also spoke, stressed the need for unity in the party. Speaking during the inauguration, the State Chairman of the party, Prophet Jones Erue told members embark on door to door campaign. Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said the APC would win all the elections in the state, saying “President Muhammadu Buhari has done so much for Delta and Nigeria therefore should be reelected”.

Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Chief Frank Ovie Kokori, Dr Alex Ideh, Chief Fred Obe who also spoke, urged APC members in the state to come together so as to secure victory for the party in the forthcoming general election.