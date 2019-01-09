2019: Stop use of gutter language, PDP replies Tinubu

…Says fairy tales of Buhari integrity now obsolete

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization PDP-PPCO, has chided the co-chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over what it described as his derogatory remarks against its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PPCO reminded the former Lagos state governor not to forget that as the Asiwaju of Yoruba land, “he has the responsibility of tutoring the younger generation on the culture of the Yorubas, which holds that when a child is given the errand of a slave, he delivers it like a freeborn.”

A statement issued late Tuesday night by PPCO Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan read: “At Tinubu’s stature, he ought to be found in the class of respected senior citizens who are decorous, speak statesmanly and not resorting to the gutters whenever he speaks in public.

“In politics, family ties and bonds as well as relationships are greater and stronger than political interests and it is the expectation of our campaign organization that Tinubu should understand this.

“Our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is a focused Nigerian who has contributed immensely to the economic and political development of our nation.

“He has also displayed huge stability in character through the bridges of human and economic relationships he has built across our nation.

“At this critical time, when majority of Nigerians expect true democrats, which Tinubu has always claimed allegiance, to come together and rescue our nation from the absurdity of a governance that the APC and the Presidency represent, it is unfortunate that Asiwaju chose to be tied to the aprons of anti-democratic interests.”



The PDP further forged the APC chieftain not to be deceived by the promise of 2023 Presidency, saying he would be dumped at the end.

“Our advice to Tinubu is that he should be watchful ahead of his 2023 wishful presidency interests because those he is dining with today, has demonstrated in time past, that they can always use and dump him.

“Tinubu should know that among the ranks of presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar stands out as that candidate Nigerians trust and belief in as their next President, come May 29, 2019.

“It is also imperative to know that the fairy tales of integrity which he weaved around President Buhari in 2015 have waned and become obsolete,” the party added.