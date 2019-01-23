2019 Resolution: Facebook goes tough on Political Ads

By Prince Osuagwu

Facebook has said that in 2019, it has made a resolution to introduce stricter transparency policies on advertisements on the site, particularly as preparations for major elections around the world are in top gear.

Facebook team on ad policies say: “We’re continuing our focus on preventing foreign interference and giving people more information about the ads they see across our platforms.

Google Partners programme launched in Nigeria

“Our work this year builds on our political ad transparency efforts that we launched in the US, UK and Brazil. Political advertisers in these countries must confirm their identity and location before they can run ads, and their ads are housed in a public, searchable Ad Library for up to seven years.

“In the coming months, we’ll be rolling out additional protections ahead of upcoming elections. In Nigeria and Ukraine, we’ll temporarily expand enforcement and not accept foreign electoral ads around their elections, starting with Nigeria this January.

In February, we’ll launch an Ad Library and enforce authorisations ahead of India’s general elections this spring.”

Britain ‘not looking to extend’ Brexit process – Minister

“We also plan to roll out ad transparency tools for European Union before May elections. These will be followed with a set of tools for advertisers around the world by the end of June.”

By shining a light on political ads, news organizations, regulators, watchdog groups and people anywhere in the world can hold we and advertisers more accountable”.