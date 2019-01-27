2019: Religious leaders adopt Atiku, Okowa

By Chancel Sunday

Clergymen under the umbrella of Christian Community Platform, CCP, in Delta South Senatorial District, have adopted the presidential standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, as preferred candidates in the 2019 general election.

They also pledged their unalloyed support for Sen. James Manager, Hon. Leo Ogor and Hon. Nicholas Mutu in their re-election bids.

Making this position known in a prayer rally at Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South council area of Delta State, president of CCP, Rev (Dr) Okonye Cyril, said the Christian-political movement was borne out of divine mandate.

The mega rally with the theme “Power Belongs to God” had over five thousand participants from various parts of the state, including high profiled PDP faithful and stalwarts.

Rev Cyril noted that their decision to actively participate in the politics of the nation as clergymen was a divine mandate from God, stressing that it was righteous on their part to obey the mandate.

“Why we decided to adopt candidates of the PDP is very simple; it is a party that is detribalized, organized and has fielded candidates with high level of consistency.

“Politics is not a dirty game as people are made to believe; we are going to play it righteously to achieve set goals for our dear state and nation”.

Chairman of the rally planning/implementation committee, Apostle Liberty Usiayo, noted that the idea of the rally was to pray for the February/March polls and to sensitize Christians to come out en masse to vote for Christian candidates.

Delta state chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle (Dr) Sylvanus Okorotie, however threw its weight behind CCP’s position and urged Deltans to vote massively for Okowa’s continuity.

Deputy governor of Delta state, Barr Kingsley Otuaro, represented by Rev Yelami James, in his goodwill message said PDP was the only viable party to lead the country..