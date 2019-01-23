2019: Reject Buhari, Atiku, Moghalu charges electorate

….Says APC, PDP twins in corruption

By Chris Ochayi

The presidential candidate of Young People’s Party, YPP, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has called on the electorate to reject the candidates of APC, Muhammadu Buhari and PDP’s Atiku Abubakar during the February 16 presidential polls, while likening both parties to twins in corruption.

Moghalu, who made the call at an interactive session with newsmen in Abuja, noted that both PDP and APC lacked direction and have nothing new to offer the nation.

He said the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party are twins in corruption.

According to him, “In APC corruption is concentrated among the cabal while in PDP corruption is democratised. My presidency will restore Nigeria to path of greatness.”

Moghalu, who was optimistic on clinching the number one position in the country, noted that he had the strategy to win the election.

He added that his “Emergence would shake the world like the result of the United States Presidential election of 2016.”

“We have the plan and strategy to win the election, I will be sworn in as the president. Many people will be shocked just the way people were shocked in the United States election of 2016 when people went to bed thinking Hillary Clinton would be declared winner only to wake up and heard Donald Trump declared winner.”

Moghalu said his government would give education priority because no nation could rise beyond the level of its education, just as he assured to resolve the crisis with the Academic Staff Union of Universities if elected president by committing necessary funds to the sector.

“The office of the presidency is for a person that has the mental capacity for policy formulation and execution. Joblessness, insecurity and ASUU strike will end with YPP.

“My government will invest in education and honour agreement with the union. No society can rise above the level of education of its citizens.”

He said he would remove fuel subsidy and other subsidies on consumption but would subsidise production to get money to run government.

‘We will expand the base of taxation, privatise the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation partly and remove fuel subsidy.”

On the minimum wage, Moghalu asked the government to respect agreements reached with the Nigerian Labour Congress on the N30,000 minimum wage.

Moghalu, who was the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, said the N30,000 minimum wage is doable and there should be no form of excuse from any state government.