2019 Presidential Debate: Follow the live report

The long anticipated presidential debate, schedule for Nigerians is here with the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP),Kingsley Moghalu, Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Obiageli Ezekwesili, and Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Fela Durotoye present at the venue.

The debate started with Mark Eddo, the Morator who called in the presidential candidates in their alphabetical order.

Atiku and Buhari were absent. Kingsley Moghalu was first to speak, listing things he can do if he eventually becomes the president. After Moghalu came Fela Durotoye who equally reeled out his party’s manifestos and how he is the best candidate for the 2019 presidential election. However, Ezekwesili spoke extensively on what she will do for the country come 2019 if she wins.

Approach to the economy?

Moghalu

I will reform the educational system

I will give jobs to youths

Give access to loans that can be paid

What sector would you focus on to grow the economy?

Durotoye

Three sectors I will focus on are, agriculture, housing construction and road construction

On the same Economy

Ezekwesili spoke intelligently on the economy

See what Atiku said, in the venue,

We came here for a Presidential debate, not a candidacy debate, and I, Atiku Abubakar cannot challenge or question an administration where the man at the helm of the affairs of the nation is not present to defend himself or his policies. #2019Debate

To reduce the cost of governece

Moghalu

We will employ a working force that will give us what we need, Productivity

Ezekwesili

1. Dealing with illegality

How do you make the country work effectively

Durotoye

No Penalty for taxations.

We must reform our institutions to deliver services that will make people know that we are working

Creations of more institutions

Creation of jobs

Innovations

Creations of opportunities

We will give young people investment and loans of 50, 100 thousand to help curb unemployment

What is your view about Atiku and Buhari’s absent

Ezekwesili

Am not surprised they are not here

They have simply announced the defeat

Their absent simply means a chance for a new idea that will rescue the country

What is your view about Atiku and Buhari’s absent

Durotoye

Old things have past away

The future is here

We have 58 years of independence and not 58 years of freedom

Leadership is truly about people who respects people.

What is your view about Atiku and Buhari’s absent

Moghalu

We have been in bondage for quite a llong thing

The second reason why they are not here is because they can not answer the intricate questions of the economy.

It is a record of fairlure on both sides

Moghalu

How would you Create jobs

Innovations

Creations of opportunities

We will give young people investment and loans of 50, 100 thousand to help curb unemployment

What is your view about Atiku and Buhari’s absent

Ezekwesili

Am not surprised they are not here

They have simply announced the defeat

Their absent simply means a chance for a new idea that will rescue the country

What is your view about Atiku and Buhari’s absent

Durotoye

Old things have past away

The future is here

We have 58 years of independence and not 58 years of freedom

Leadership is truly about people who respects people.

What is your view about Atiku and Buhari’s absent

Moghalu

We have been in bondage for quite a long thing

The second reason why they are not here is because they can not answer the intricate questions of the economy.

It is a record of fairlure on both sides

Interment

Back:

On security

Moghalu

I will solve the corruption problem in the military

I will provide intelligent

I will create the economic opportunities to enhance my government have all it requires to secure military hardware.

Durotoye

Strengthen the security institutions

I will stop the problem of man know man

We will heighten the moral and treat our soldiers very well

Ezekwesili

Send signal that there is a new sheriff in town

Set up a team that will ensure and send a signal that our territory is a not level ground for terrorism.

We will broaden security

Secure our boarders

Moghalu

Invest in technology that will detect whether those who cross the border are our citizens or our enemy

Strengthen our customs and security operatives

How would you stop Kidnapping in Nigeria

Durotoye

We will invest heavily in police force, because we do not have police force in Nigeria. We need a modern police force to put a stop to kidnapping.