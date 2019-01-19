2019 Presidential Debate: Buhari, Atiku absent?

By Idowu Bankole

2019 Presidential Debate currently holding in Abuja is being moderated by Mark Eddo a presenter and reporter at the BBC.

Mark Eddo is a renowned broadcaster with the BBC, a Norwegian, with years of experience in broadcast media, skilled in Radio, Television, Media Production, Web Video, and Interviewing.

at the event are Oby Ezekwesili, who was first introduced to the audience , followed by Fela Durotoye and Kingsley Moghalu.

However, on the verified twitter handle of the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar confirmed his arrival:

I arrived the Congress Hall of the Hilton venue of the #2019Debate. This debate and the election is a referendum on the incumbent. pic.twitter.com/nXh7Vk4VZ6 — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) 19 January 2019