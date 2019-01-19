Breaking News
2019 Presidential Debate: Atiku confirms presence at venue

On 7:43 pmIn News by Idowu Bankole

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has confirmed his presence at the debate venue.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This was made known via his verified twitter handle wher he confirms his presence.

It is unclear whether he will join the other present candidate in the course of the debate.

As at the time of filing this report, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP is still absent.


