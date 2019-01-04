2019 Presidency: Buhari, Atiku combination very interesting — Ameh Ebute

Says, crisis in APC primaries won’t affect their election fortunes

Benue not different from Kogi, Zamfara, Kaduna

By Chioma Gabriel, Editor Special Features

Third Republic Senate President, Ameh Ebute in this encounter talks on the coming elections and the issues arising prior to the elections, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a free, fair and credible election in 2019.

Excerpts.

Nigeria is preparing for 2019 elections. What do you see when you look at 2019 ?

It is a constitutional requirement that elections must hold every four years. That is one of the injunctions of democracy and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. So, we can’t avoid it. Whether we like it or not, elections must take place. Elections are getting better every year and Nigerians are understanding issues of democracy better. Voter education has improved and technology for credible elections have been put in place. I think we are good to go.

We have improved in our elections over the years. This is the matter substantially of personal opinion. For me, since independence, Nigeria’s elections have not been the same. Different regimes have conducted elections at different times and developments have been made. We have made progress in many sectors of our democracy and our conduct of elections and I’m optimistic that 2019 will be better.

Next presidential election is going to be between Buhari and Atiku. How do you see this?

I see a situation of real competition between the two candidates; one having a military background and having been head of state and the other, having been a customs officer and a former vice president.

I think the competition will be very interesting but at the end of the day, it is up to Nigerians to decide who the president becomes. It is the opinion of the majority that decides who becomes the president. Both of them have experience. They have walked the corridors of power and performed. They have experienced power at different levels. So, they are not green horns. It is a good combination.

Some of the parties are in crisis over primaries. Some APC governors are angry with the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole for not being able to pave way for their preferred candidates. Where do you think that will lead to?

It will not affect the fortunes of the party in the elections. Look at all the allegations against Adams Oshiomhole for example. They are not about the party but about the person of Oshiomhole and I don’t see it affecting the elections. It is natural for some members of the APC not to like what the leader is doing but I don’t think it will affect the general fortunes of the party in the elections. Adams Oshiomhole is one entity and the party is another entity. All the issues against Oshiomhole have nothing to do with the party. Oshiomhole is his own legal entity and cannot be compared to the party even though he is a leader of the party. He is not the head of government and if he is found wanting as a person, I don’t think it will affect the fortunes of APC in the elections.

The party does not have candidates in some states like Zamfara and that is to say the crisis is affecting the party and its internal democracy.

The internal democracy within the party might have affected so many states and that is not something peculiar to APC. Other parties have their issues too over candidates. Some people are going outside the provisions of the party to jeopardize the internal provisions of the party to either exclude aspirants or return some people unopposed and INEC and the parties involved in many instances stepped in to ensure that things are done properly.

You were a senate president, how would you rate the current senate?

Their performance is below average and that is because of the way the leadership of the senate emerged. When you excluded other senators from participating in choosing the leadership, it creates such a problem. As it is, there is no love lost between the senate leadership and the executive arm of government and that is because of the manner that the leadership of the senate emerged. So, what do you expect? People have decamped recently from one party to another and that has added to the sour relationship between the executive and the legislators. If one decamps from one political party to another as an elected officer, he should resign the position he occupies on the platform of his former party. So, all these decamping governors, elected people should resign because they were elected on the platform of another party and having decamped from the party, they should quit the position they are occupying. In fact, I congratulate Saraki for surviving up till now as the senate president. You cannot go with all the benefits of a political party that sponsored you to another party. They do this because the constitution did not adequately cover this political behavior but in a civilized society, such decamped governor or elected official would resign.

Sir, you are from Benue?

Yes.

After the Benue experience, I’m talking about the killings, which way do you think Benue should go to 2019?

What happened in Benue is not different from what is happening in the Northeast, Kogi or Zamfara and Kaduna. The Benue experience is beingoverestimated for political reasons. So, I don’t think what happened in Benue has anything to do with anything. It has also happened in other places. It is a security problem which is being tackled nationwide.

This regime has always claimed to be fighting corruption. Recently, the Kano governor (Ganduje) was captured on camera allegedly taking bribe from contractors but nothing has happened. He went to court to stop investigation against him and there has been a loud silence ever since?

What the court can give is a temporary injunction. In law, nobody can stop the state assembly from investigating him. The court cannot stop the assembly, except temporarily.

Nigeria has been rated the poverty capital of the world…

I don’t agree with that rating by UN agency. I don’t accept that. Nigeria cannot be the poverty capital of the world with all the resources she has; the human resources, the natural resources. It is impossible.

It is a report by an official report by UN agency and the British PM confirmed that

It is not acceptable. That report is faulty. Do you know what you are saying? What are the indices for that? How can foreigners be the ones to tell us we are the poorest country in the world? It is not done. It is not acceptable. They have been saying this but they don’t have evidence. We know the resources we have in this country. And I can tell you that these agencies are biased. When you don’t dance to the tune of the IMF or these agencies, they come up with something and tag you with whatever they like. But I know for sure that Nigeria is not the poorest country in the world.

Nigerian legislators earn the highest in the world. The Senators earn over N13.5 million every month and House of Representatives members earn a little less of this on monthly basis

That is not true either. Where did Nigeria get that kind of money? Multiply this sum with the number of senators and 360 members of the House of Representatives and see what that amounts to. Where is the money coming from? It is all lies and the media should not be escalating the lies.

You said Nigeria is not poor and yet, Nigeria cannot pay N30,000 minimum wage, less than 100 dollars a month to the Nigerian worker

You know that Nigeria can pay more than that. The issue is that our laws are not clear. This country can pay N40,000 minimum wage but the problem we are having is mismanagement. People put money in their pockets and don’t account for it. If the person that will take over from Buhari will continue with the way Buhari is going, there will be a little bit of transparency in managing public funds, both at the state and federal levels. What has been the problem with Nigeria is mismanagement of public funds. If Nigeria can deal with that, then, our problem will be half solved.

Recently, a travel ban was slammed on some prominent Nigerians over alleged corruption. Is this in tandem with the rule of law?

The constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria gives the president powers under executive order to take some decisions bordering on the federal republic. That is what he has been acting upon with regards to mismanagement. If those people banned have been investigated and found to have used monies belonging to the people to acquire properties outside Nigeria and for their own personal aggrandizement, they should be banned until they pay back the last kobo. If the allegations are not correct, these people should stay back to prove their innocence. In fact, an innocent man should fear no accusation as long as he can prove himself.

Those in the opposition parties who are being hounded by the EFCC suddenly have their charges dropped when they decamp to the ruling party. In opposition, they were sinners but became saints after they joined the APC. What do you say about that?

I can give you the names of APC members that are being tried by the EFCC. There are some governors who decamped but their cases are still going on. Decamping from PDP to APC has not solved their problems. I know you are referring to Akpabio but that is not always the case.

These cases will eventually die

I don’t believe so. They know what they are doing, EFCC knows that and I know EFCC will not let them go off the hook.

There seems to be apparent intimidation of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar by the powers that be. The other time when he returned from Dubai, the security agents swooped on him and they have been monitoring him ever since

I reserve my comment on this. But you know, ask yourself, why should one fly a large number of people to Dubai for a political meeting? That issquander mania. He created the problem. Yes, there is no evidence yet about the sources of his money but its suspicious to fly a large number of people out of the country for a political meeting. That is Nigeria’s money though there is no evidence yet. That is the weakness of the law.

Before this time, government has been killing his businesses, for instance, Intels has been…

It was Obasanjo that killed many of his businesses when Atiku was his vice president and not Buhari.

But Obasanjo has endorsed him as the next president

It is political manipulation but they cannot manipulate all Nigerians. He fought Atiku when he was his vice president and now, he has endorsed him for president. That is political manipulation and Nigerians shouldn’t buy into that. The next president will emerge through the people’s mandate and not through Obasanjo’s manipulation. Obasanjo has only one vote and his one vote cannot produce a president.

But Obasanjo has been making presidents. He made Yar’Adua. He made Jonathan, endorsed Buhari and now, Atiku

Obasanjo has not made anybody president. I disagree with that. It is the people that chose their presidents.

Do you trust INEC to conduct a credible election next year? The last time, many alleged that Jega sold the mandate to APC

INEC must conduct free fair and credible election for Nigeria to move forward. INEC should let the winner emerge in this election.

There appears to be apparent lack of regard for the rule of law in this administration. Look at how shiites were treated in Abuja the other time.

I don’t want to comment on religious matters because I am a Christian but I don’t understand why people should block the expressway in the name of religious procession. Why should they block a whole Chief of Army Staff? I think that was the problem that led to the encounter with shiites.

Is Benue calm now?

It is but people are playing politics with everything. There are occasional attacks and politicians are blowing things out of proportion.