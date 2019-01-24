2019 polls: Nigerians are hungry, angry — Titi Atiku

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—WIFE of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate, Mrs. Titi Abubakar Atiku, yesterday, lamented that the hunger in the country was unprecedented.

She said this during a meeting with party leaders across the state to drum support for her husband in Akure, Ondo State.

She said: “Nigerians are suffering. There is hunger and anger in the land. Parents cannot feed their family members.

“There is hunger and anger everywhere. Nigeria has not experienced such hunger before. This government has failed us. We need to vote for a better party.

“There is insecurity everywhere, not only in the North but across.

“I want to assure Nigerians that when PDP is voted to power Nigeria will begin to work again.

“There would be restructuring, our women and youths that have been relegated to the background would be given priority. There would be job opportunities for our teeming graduates roaming the streets.

“The PDP government would create jobs, Atiku is a job creator. He knows how to create jobs and he will do it. He will make Nigeria work again.

“Your PVC is the visa you have and need to oust this government. Please do not sell your conscience.”

The Deputy Chairman of the party in Ondo State, Mr. Fatai Olotu and the Vice Chairman of the party in the South West promised that the party in the state would vote enmass for the party’s presidential candidate.