2019 POLLS: INEC boss debunks ban on result transmission

By Olayinka Ajayi

CHAIRMAN of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Yakubu Mahmood, yesterday, dismissed reports on the ban on transmission of election results saying the Commission did not make such announcement.

Mahmood, in a chat with Vanguard, also faulted reports that the commission was under pressure to manipulate the 2019 general elections in favour of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, the INEC chairman said: “There is nothing like a ban on transmission of collation of results. INEC has its procedures for conducting elections and declaring results. We did not make any announcement that there will be changes in our processes which we have improved upon tremendously since 2015. Please disregard the rumour. “