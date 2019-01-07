2019 Polls: Edo traditional rulers accuse politicians of stockpiling arms, recruiting thugs

Benin – Traditional Rulers in Edo on Monday warned politicians in the state against arming thugs to cause mayhem during the forthcoming general elections.

The monarchs said they were aware of ongoing recruitment of youths as thugs, plans for vote buying and procurement of weapons by some politicians ahead of the elections.



The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II who spoke on behalf of the Edo Traditional Council gave the warning in his palace in Benin during a meeting with chairmen and members of the various political parties.

He warned that if such politicians refuse to play by the rules and avoid do-or-die politics, the traditional rulers would pray to their ancestors to afflict the politicians with life long difficulties in all their endeavours.

“We understand that some politicians are procuring weapons and are already recruiting gullible youths as thugs to be used before and during elections.

“It is our prayer that God and our ancestors help avert violence and mayhem from our land before, during and after the elections,” he said.

According to him, God and the ancestors are seriously against those who will acquire political power by shedding blood.

“Power belongs to and comes from God and He decides who to bequeath it to.

“So, it will be against God’s wish if anyone tries to achieve political powers through spilling of human blood or killing innocent citizens.

“The Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs condemn such act in its entirety,” he said.

The Oba said that it is customary that there must be winner and loser in an election, as such the winner must learn to be magnanimous in victory while the loser must be gallant enough to accept defeat and strategize for victory in subsequent elections.(NAN)