2019 polls: Corpers reject posting to Ohaji/Egbema – REC

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

Members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, serving in Imo State, are reportedly refusing to serve as ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Ohaji/Egbema local area of the state, for security reasons.

The Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Professor Francis Emeka Ezeonu, disclosed this yesterday, while addressing scores of youths and elites, who stormed the INEC Office, Owerri, on a peaceful demonstration.

“I got very apprehensive when I heard that a lot of serving members of the NYSC in the local council area have refused to serve as INEC ad hoc staff. They cited lack of security as their reason for refusing to be posted to Ohaji/Egbema”, Professor Ezeonu said.

According to the REC, the Commission has a set of tools that helps them to identify the flashpoints in all parts of the state, adding that “Ohaji/Egbema turns red at every check”.

While appealing to the people to help reverse the notion, the REC however, expressed delight that the demonstrators were calling for a peaceful, fair and credible general elections in the local council area.

Continuing, Professor Ezeonu said INEC was aware that some ad hoc officers compromise their positions, pointing out that “for now, collation officers are banned from making or receiving calls,while on duty”.

He then announced that his office will mount a Control Room, which will receive real time reports from all polling centres in the state and act swiftly, where needs arise.

Speaking earlier, the Leader of Ohaji/Egbema Elite, Prince Francis Uzor,said they are worried at the way the local government area is being branded as a dangerous zone in Nigeria.

“It is very sad that our area is marked red by INEC. Our bad name got worse in the past four years. It may even sink deeper, if we don’t salvage it now and to do just this, we do not need to carry guns “, Uzor said.

Explaining the reason behind their visit, Prince Uzor said: “We are here to insist that votes must counted in forthcoming polls. We are here to tell our supposed political leaders, through INEC that it won’t be business as usual this time.”

He further disclosed that some voting centres are sited in riverine areas, stressing that elections were never conducted in such areas in the past, but fictitious results emanated from the areas.

Some of the placards carried by the people read: “INEC, let our votes count”, “INEC, please protect our votes”, “Voting is our right”, “We say no to rigging, vote buying and all electoral offences”, and “We say no to molestation of voters”.